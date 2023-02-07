The council has slotted an extra round of funding into its community grant scheme for the coronation in May.

The Coronation Events Scheme is a small pot of funding that will be limited to £2,000 per application on a first come, first served basis. Awards up to £1,000 will be considered.

Charities and constituted community and voluntary groups can apply to South Kesteven District Council for funding for events such as street parties and Coronation Big Lunches.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort at the Queen’s funeral. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA. (62293557)

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "This is a truly historic moment in time, and I am delighted that we can offer an extra funding round to help our communities celebrate the coronation.

"It’s going to be an amazing and unforgettable weekend, and people will already be planning events. We can help to make sure they go with a swing, but I would urge organisers to get their applications in quickly."

The events must be within one week of the Coronation Day on May 6, and successful applicants will be paid in advance.

Groups can apply at any point before the application deadline of March 24 and early application is advised to avoid disappointment.

Application forms are available from communityfund@southkesteven.gov.uk.