The district council will put forward a bid to try attract £10 million of funding from the government to make major improvements to Grantham town centre.

South Kesteven District Council is taking part in a bidding process for the Future High Street Scheme. It has put together a business case for the funding which it will present to government by the end of July.

The objective of the scheme is to revitalise town centres across England by investing in key capital projects that will assist in increasing footfall, diversifying the use of buildings and public spaces and providing a safe and welcome environment.