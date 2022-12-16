A tree which fell down weeks ago across a popular walk and cycle route in Grantham will be removed by the county council.

Lincolnshire County Council says it is not responsible for the route but will clear it 'in the interests of public safety'.

South Kesteven District Council has also said that it does not have responsibility for the path.

The tree which fell across Green Lane. Photo: Ian Selby (61372808)

Local district councillor Ian Selby said he reported the fallen tree to the district council on November 20. He said somebody had removed part of the tree. Somebody has even put down pieces of carpet for people to walk on around the tree.

Coun Selby said: "How very odd that the district council and the county council both say that Green Lane is not their responsibility. When trees have fallen in the past, I always report the problems straight away when they have come to my attention and the district council have told me in the past that although it’s the county council's responsibility, they have very swiftly dealt with the issues and not sought the credit for cleaning up somebody else’s problem!

"Maybe they have had enough of cleaning up after the county council. Whilst I strongly suspect that the district council are correct, I would like to know a definitive answer. The tree in question this time, I reported on 20th November. Thank you to the good citizen that helped to clear some of the branches to allow access”.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said it was trying to find out who is responsible for the path.

He added: "After the investigation, I can confirm that the footway that the tree is blocking is not ours and we have no liability for maintenance of the footway nor for clearing it.

"However, we will, without prejudice, clear the tree from blocking the footway in the interests of public safety and we will then be looking to recoup the costs from the responsible party once we have confirmed who this is."