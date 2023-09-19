A council will produce a report to review its car park charges across the district.

South Kesteven District Council’s Finance and Economic Overview and Scrutiny Committee unanimously agreed today (Tuesday) to produce a “thorough” report to review parking charges in its car parks.

The report will then be presented to councillors in the next committee meeting on November 28.

Watergate Car Park in Grantham

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Dem Ind, Stamford St John’s), leader of SKDC, stressed the council was “very anxious to get it right” and wanted to produce a range of pricing tariffs for the council to consider.

Richard Wyles, deputy chief executive and s151 officer, elaborated on Coun Cleaver’s point that by doing this it allows SKDC to do the “model work” as car parking “should work for the town and not against the town”.

Councillor Graham Jeal (Con) “welcomed” the review, but suggested if there should be analysis on how changing capacity and price tariffs would have a “knock on impact” on specific wards.

Coun Cleaver said he was “happy to receive” any advice on ward issues as part of the report.

Councillor Ben Green (Con, Isaac Newton) also raised concerns over how parking is paid for, suggesting the review does not “push exclusively towards apps” as it would be a “detriment” to some residents.

Councillor Mark Whittington agreed that there is “danger of going online” and thinks cash transactions are “fundamental”.

Coun Cleaver reassured both councillors on this and said: “We want to make sure people pay how they want to.”

The council also agreed to commission a study into the capacity of and utilisation of car parking in certain areas.

This includes the capacity requirement in Grantham and Stamford and how that is addressed, whether they will continue to offer unlimited free parking to Blue Badge holders and the future of free charging in Bourne and the Deepings.

Richard Wyles said this recommendation was a “medium term goal” and it would be further discussed in the November meeting.