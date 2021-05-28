A councillor has apologised for saying 'Heil Hitler' at a town council's mayor making meeting earlier this week.

Councillor Viv Leach made the comment at Tuesday's Bingham Town Council, which was live streamed on YouTube.

Bingham Town Council said in statement: “During the town council’s meeting on Tuesday, May 25, an inappropriate comment of "Heil Hitler" was made by councillor Leach for which she wishes to apologise unreservedly.”

Viv Leach. Bingham Town Council. (47669358)

Councillor Leach said: “The comment was made in response to an observation which, on reflection, was stupid and thoughtless of me.

"My comment was not intended to cause offense, but it has and for that I am extremely sorry. If I could take the comment back I would, and therefore I fully accept that there may be consequences.”

Councillor Andrew Shelton, who was elected mayor at the meeting, said: “The council does not and will not tolerate such offensive language or unacceptable comments.

"However, we will support Councillor Leach in making amends and help identify appropriate training.