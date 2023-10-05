A councillor is appealing for designs for a Christmas tree that will be featured in a festival.

Councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind, Belmont) is asking his ward members in Belmont to put forward designs for the tree.

The Christmas tree will be featured in St Wulfram’s Church’s annual Christmas tree festival.

Christmas trees surround the skating rink at the 2022 festival.

Coun Stooke said: “I would like people to put forward their designs so we can share that there is so much to the Belmont ward.

“We have some great public space that can be used for long dog walks and some fantastic views of the area.

“I would like to show how much this community really cares about its ward.

Councillor Elvis Stooke.

“Yes, we might be just be a little parish ward, but there is so much we can offer to all that visit Grantham

“There’s also a lot of history to the area too.

“I feel that having a tree in the festival will highlight all that is good about the Belmont ward along with the Christmas message of community spirit.”

Coun Stooke has offered to pay for running costs.

The St Wulfram’s Church Christmas tree festival is an annual event held by the church.

The skating rink will form part of the festival again this year.