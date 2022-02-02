A proposal for greater emphasis to be placed on climate change when a council determines major planning applications has prompted debate.

At a meeting of South Kesteven District Council on Thursday last week (January 27), Coun Phil Dilks (Ind - Deeping St James) asked members to support a motion to reduce carbon emissions in major planning applications.

Coun Dilks, a member of the planning committee, believes there is a 'conflict' between the council's climate pledge and allowing developments to go ahead without anything in place to protect the environment.