A South Kesteven district councillor has awarded a grant for a newly renovated village hall to receive a security upgrade.

The newly refurbished Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall will receive £300 from Councillor Penny Robins' Ward Member Grant to help meet their cost of £740 for a new intruder alarm.

Coun Robins, of Glen Ward, said: "The vision of our local community was to breathe life into the hall and bring it back into full use.

The Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall is to receive funding for a security upgrade. (57853750)

"The project came to fruition with an opening party last month.

"Their hard work began with basic tasks to remove the overgrown ivy and make the windows watertight, and volunteers have been involved in a full refurbishment.

"I am pleased to have been able to assist with the installation of intruder alarm to keep the building secure for the community.

"The hall has proved to be a real benefit, particularly during the pandemic, and provided a focus for everyone working on the renovations."

A community project to restore the hall began in 2018 after it had been closed to villagers and visitors for over 60 years.

The project was awarded £38,500 from the National Lottery to pay for the remainder of the project after it made great headway in the early stages of the project.

This paid for internal work including insulation, rewiring, replacing panelling, painting, polishing floors and installing disabled toilets and ramps.

Barbara Cooper, chair of the trustees added: "Our aim was to create a venue for parties, community events and meetings.

"The project is complete and the work of promoting and publicising has now begun.

"At the outset in 2018 over 60 people attended a Christmas party and already there has been lot of interest shown by local villagers or various gatherings."

The hall is able to be booked out for film nights, rugby meets and fitness classes.

If anyone would like to hire the hall for a party, event or class they should get in touch at jane.cadel@btinternet.com or barbara.haresleap@gmail.com.