A county councillor is calling for action to be taken over parking problems near a village beauty spot.

Councillor Ray Wootten wants more to be done to prevent parked cars from blocking West Street, in Barkston, after an increase in cars using the street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The narrow lane is located near a set of stepping stones over the River Witham, which have proved popular with people looking to explore their local area during the national lockdowns.

However, visitors to the area have been parking their cars on the verge and in the passing places on West Street, causing an obstruction for the residents and businesses along there, including a local farmer who cannot pass the parked cars with his machinery.

The Grantham North division county councillor has prepared a ‘call to action’ report – a method for county councillors to bring attention to issues and seek the support of council committees to take swift action.

At Lincolnshire County Council's Overview and Management Board meeting in January, the report was unanimously supported by councillors to advance to the highways and transport scrutiny committee for members to discuss possible actions.

Some of the actions discussed include creating parking spaces for up to six vehicles out of the grass verge, placing a day-time only waiting restriction on West Street and restricting access to this section of West Street for residents, visitors and deliveries only.

Coun Wootten added: “During the coronavirus pandemic increasing numbers of people have followed the Government’s advice to exercise and this location has gained popularity on social media.

“Whilst it is fantastic that people are enjoying our beautiful countryside, parked cars here are causing a serious obstruction for local residents and businesses.

“As their county councillor, I want to use all the powers at my disposal to help residents in my division. I hope that through this ‘call to action’ process we can find a solution as quickly as possible.”