A councillor has called for a Grantham estate to get a park which will stop children from having to cross a busy main road.

Councillor Ian Selby, an unaligned independent member, says the Harrowby ward hasn’t had its "fair share of funding" in the past, and wants to see more investment.

Top of his wish list is to install a play park for children in the Poet’s Corner estate.

Ian Selby is calling for a new park to be installed to save children crossing a busy road.

He says that the only nearby play park forces the estate’s kids to cross the busy Harrowby Lane.

Coun Selby said: "Safety is paramount for our children and they should have a safe place they can grow up and enjoy their young lives just as many other children have the opportunity.

"Around the Poet’s Corner estate and the neighbouring ward, unfortunately the children have to cross a very busy road to a very small play area that doesn’t meet the needs of the older children’s age group."

Land off Chaucer Close, Grantham

Coun Selby would like to see play equipment installed at the council-owned land off Rossetti Close, which is currently an open park.

He urged for South Kesteven’s less affluent areas to get their fair share of government funding.

The council has recently been allocated £3.9 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to improve communities around the district.

Land off Chaucer Close, Grantham.

He added: "All I have been asking for since well before the pandemic is the same provision that other areas have.

"The council have a golden opportunity regarding the availability of land to provide much needed recreational facilities, not just for children but also for adults to enjoy and that will go a long way to helping both the physical and mental wellbeing for hundreds of people that live in that area.

"I am only asking for some fairness with the distribution of funding to an area that has not had its fair share of funding."

An existing park off Ruston Road, Grantham

Deborah Dove, 44, who lives on the Poet’s Corner estate and is a mum of six, said a nearby park would help to build community.

She said: "Children need somewhere they can feel safe and play.

"My kids tend to stay at home because there’s nowhere to go.

"Older children still need their parents’ help to cross the road to the Harrowby Lane park, and ring them when they need to come back, because it’s so busy.

"Teenagers sometimes travel out of the area to the Sunningdale park, where they’re away from their local community and people who can look out for them.

"If we had a nearby park, you would get to know your neighbours and make sure all of the children are safe."

South Kesteven District Council has been contacted for comment.