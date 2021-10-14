A Grantham councillor has called for support for a new skatepark in the town.

District Councillor Charmaine Morgan has approached South Kesteven District Council officials, calling for support to have a new skateboarding park in Grantham after a facility in Wyndham Park was closed down back in 2015.

Coun Morgan, who represents Grantham St Vincent's Ward, said: "We used to have a popular skateboarding facility in Wyndham Park but it was difficult to maintain and was closed down.

Official opening of Crowland Skate Park, Snowden Playing Field Local kids emulate two pros there for demonstration (19642416)

"It was a pleasure then to see how older more experienced youngsters would accommodate and help others wishing to learn.

"It was particularly important that it was free to use and accessible to all."

This is not the first time that calls have been made for something like this, with Gary Oliver launching a petition in June 2020 for a new skatepark in the town.

Coun Charmaine Morgan (5323976)

Coun Morgan added: "Skateboarding is a popular sport and now an Olympic sport. Ideally a replacement should support scooters and skaters too.

"Other children across our District have free access to a sport facility. Grantham children do not. Instead they are resorting to the use of Welham Street Car Park and other public spaces.

"This is a safety concern and risk to vehicles. Complaints have been received."

Following requests from Coun Morgan, SKDC have said that there needs to be evidence that there is a demand before plans can go any further.

Coun Morgan continued: "It has been suggested the council block off the top section of Welham Street Car Park instead but that would impact further on the amenity of the residents living nearby.

"I am asking any interested children, teenagers and parents to either text me, write to me at 45 Harrowby Rd, Grantham NG31 9ED or email me at charmainemorgan50@gmail.com before November 15 using the title 'Grantham Skateboard Park' so we can provide the evidence needed.

"Please include postal address and if under 18 years please get your parents permission.

"Other comments regarding where you think it should be and why you'd like a skateboarding facility in Grantham are welcome."

Coun Morgan also urged people to contact her if they were interested in forming a group to help design the skateboard park and to get people's thoughts on alternative facilities that may benefit Grantham's children and teenagers.