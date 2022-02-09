A councillor is calling for "transparent" procedures in allocating council houses following suspensions over a "potential breach" of the process.

Labour Group leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Charmaine Morgan, has called for transparency after an investigation was confirmed into allegations of a potential breach in council housing allocation.

An undisclosed number of people who are associated with the potential breach have been suspended from the council, with an investigation on going.

Coun Charmaine Morgan. (5040482)

Councillor Lee Steptoe (Lab), called the situation "heartbreaking" and has asked for an explanation.

Coun Morgan said: “The news that members of staff within SKDC housing department are under investigation regarding the inappropriate allocation of council housing is shocking.

“Council housing is one of the council’s most important assets. The appropriate allocation of affordable social housing can transform lives.

"At a time when there is such a shortage of council homes it is vital that there are transparent and robust procedures in place to ensure a fair distribution of homes based on need.

“Regular reviews of that process and decisions are also required. It is vital to retain public trust that all applications will be assessed fairly on their own merit and decisions open to scrutiny.

“When there is an application by an officer, or indeed councillor, for a council home, independent scrutiny is all the more important. I have previously queried how decisions were monitored and was told all decisions were overseen by a manager. Clearly something has gone seriously wrong.

“I asked to be briefed on this issue and was advised an investigation is under way. Until this is completed all involved have been suspended for probity only.

“I have stated however that should wrong doing be found, and, if misconduct has occurred, so important is this matter, that those involved should be referred to the police. I have been advised this would be the case.”

“I have also requested a review of the existing policies and procedures involving all councillors, especially those with council housing in their wards. I have been advised a complete review of existing policy and procedures will now take place.”

An SKDC spokesperson said: "An investigation is ongoing into allegations regarding a potential breach of the council housing allocations process.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation, and as a neutral act, South Kesteven District Council acted promptly by suspending those associated with this issue.

"The Council is unable to comment further at this stage."