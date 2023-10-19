A councillor is calling upon people to support the restoration of a historic hospital building.

Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s) is asking for peoples thoughts on his Facebook page as to whether to restore the former part of Grantham Hospital that fronts the main entrance.

Coun Harrison said that the building gives people an “impression of our town” and “why would we not want that impression to be beautiful?”

The old part of Grantham Hospital.

He added: “The town has lost so much of its heritage. This is a building that was gifted to the people.

“It is on a main arterial road into the town giving people an impression of our town.

“It is of architectural and historical importance, one of only five of its type left in the country.

“It would be good for the town as it would secure some of our history.

“From the hundreds of Facebook responses, there is a desire within the public to repair and utilise.”

The building has been empty for several years.

In 2021, a petition was launched to save the building from demolition.

On Coun Harrison’s post, people took to the comments to share their thoughts.

Sharon Dawn Walker said it would be “so sad” to lose “beautiful buildings like this” and that it needs “renovating and refurbishing”.

David Pinch agreed with Sharon and said: “Restore and repurpose. There are few pleasant sights on the main route into town.”

Steph Burrows said the refurbishment would “cost millions to make it fit for purpose and suitable for modern day healthcare.”

He added: “The money would be better spent on healthcare provision, not on repairs to [an] outdated estate.”

Do you think the old hospital building should be restored?

Let us know your thoughts at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk.