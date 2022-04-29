A councillor has resigned from Labour, stating that her views are "increasingly non-compatible" with the party.

Councillor Charimaine Morgan, who represents Grantham St Vincent's Ward on South Kesteven District Council, has tendered her resignation from the Labour Group of Councillors.

After being a member of Labour for over thirty years, she will now continue her role as an unaligned independent councillor.

Coun Charmaine Morgan. (5040482)

In a statement, Coun Morgan said: "I have resigned my membership of the Labour Party having served as a member for over thirty years. There are many good people within the Labour movement with whom I have been privileged to work beside.

"However I find my own values to be increasingly non compatible with those of the national Party and current party leadership to the point where my position representing the Labour Party is no longer tenable.

"I will continue my role as a Grantham Unaligned Independent Councillor representing my Grantham seat.

"I will continue to focus my efforts serving the people of my ward and my town however I can, working with others like minded at this critical time to support our community and protect our environment.

"I am delighted that after 13 years calling for Grantham to have its own voice that a majority of people responding to our public consultation have supported the call for a town council.

"As we move forward with this exciting new chapter I trust that South Kesteven District Council will respect the wishes of our town so we may, in parity with other towns and villages, have our own identity and define our own future."