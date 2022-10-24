A district councillor has criticised an MP's decision to vote against a ban on fracking.

Last Wednesday, the Government defeated Labour’s bid to ban fracking by 230 votes to 326 amid farcical scenes in the House of Commons, with Gareth Davies MP for Grantham and Stamford, voting against.

Independent district Councillor Charmaine Morgan called this decision "shameful", adding that Lincolnshire has "geology that will attract fracking license applications".

Mr Davies explained that a motion was passed by the House of Commons on Wednesday for full local consent to be required before any fracking can take place and that he "strongly believes" that decisions on such matters must always be made by local people.

Coun Morgan said: "It is clear our MP puts his party before the wellbeing of our community and our environment.

"With Grantham on the doorstep of Melton Mowbray, and Vale of Belvoir, where the Conservative Council and land owner have historically backed granting fracking licenses, our local environment is at risk.

"It is farcical for some to argue local councils will have a say in the matter too. In truth, mineral extraction falls under Lincolnshire County Council.

"As a former county councillor for Grantham South, I researched and opposed fracking and called for our district and county councils to also have a say in license applications near our county.

"There are potentially far reaching consequences of fracking in this area which, within recent memory, experienced an earthquake of 5.3 on the richer scale.

"A further key issue was that along with granting fracking licenses, the Government removed many of the material planning considerations local authorities might consider from the fracking planning process and as a result centralised nearly all decision making.

"The former pro fracking Conservative government thereby rigged the process to reduce the power of local authorities who may be more easily swayed by local concerns.

"Though, as has been proven time and again, a Conservative Government has little to fear from Conservative MPs or councillors in our area - even when breaking manifesto commitments and betraying those who put so much faith in them."

Mr Davies responded, saying that his vote reflected his belief that decisions on such matters should be made by local people.

He said: “On Wednesday October 19, the House of Commons unanimously approved a motion for full local consent to be required before any fracking can take place, anywhere in the country.

"This means that local people would be provided clear advice on seismic safety, and regional mayors, local authorities and local parishes would all have a voice as part of this robust system of local consent. As my vote reflects, I believe very strongly that local people must always get to decide on such matters.

"Our country has a strong record over the last twelve years on achieving an energy supply which is both sustainable and secure.

"In that time, the proportion of electricity coming from renewables has risen from 7 per cent to 40 per cent.

"I am proud of this Government’s record on the environment – not least the environmental protections enshrined in last year’s landmark Environment Act – and that we are on course for a future where cleaner, more affordable, domestically produced energy underpins our independence and prosperity.

"I personally have also been a keen champion of ensuring our energy security while also maintaining strict environmental protection. That work continues.”