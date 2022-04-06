A Grantham councillor says he is disappointed that it could be months before a decision is made on the future of the town's A&E unit.

Councillor Ray Wootten, says residents have approached him to enquire if a final decision has been made regarding the future of Grantham Hospital A&E to become an Urgent Treatment Centre following the closure of the public consultation on the Acute Service Review.

The Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group board meeting was due to debate this item at its next meeting in April.

Coun Wootten, a county and district councillor and member of Lincolnshire Health Scrutiny Committee, said: "I contacted the Chief Executive John Turner who informed me that as they have had a lot of feedback from the Public Consultation exercise, they are comprehensively analysing and considering all the feedback and undertaking due diligence, which does take a bit of time. It could be months before a decision is made and only once they have completed that will they be able to consider the next steps for the Board’s consideration.

"I was disappointed to hear this as Grantham Hospital has been closed overnight for A&E services since August 16, 2016 and rightly the public need to know where they can go to receive treatment and what the future of Grantham's Hospital will provide.

"However, I was also pleased to hear that many people had taken the time to voice their opinions and concerns, and that responses are being evaluated."

Coun Wootten said he welcomed the extra £5.3m investment in two new operating theatres for Grantham Hospital which he said "demonstrates that our hospital has a bright future".He said he also believes Andrew Morgan made the correct decision in making Grantham a green site as operations are still being undertaken despite the pandemic.

Coun Wootten added: "The campaign to fight for Grantham Hospital A&E services will still continue and residents can rest assured that myself and colleagues will still be holding the ULHT board to account, as a member of the Lincolnshire Health Scrutiny Committee on matters that are important to them. It is vital that our eye is still focused on what is a public service for the whole community of Grantham and District."