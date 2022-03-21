A Grantham councillor has called for a review of parking enforcement in the town after complaints that some delivery drivers were parking illegally on double yellow lines and pavements, causing an obstruction.

Councillor Ray Wootten, who represents St Wulfram's ward on the district council and Grantham North on the county council, says during the pandemic there has been an increase in hot food and shopping home deliveries, which has resulted in some delivery drivers breaking the law, by parking on double yellow lines or pavements to collect orders which are still subject to restrictions.

Members of the Lincolnshire County Council Overview and Management Scrutiny Board supported a call by by Coun Wootten for a review of the county’s parking enforcement policy after raising residents' concerns that motorists in Grantham are ignoring parking restrictions by continually parking on double yellow lines. particularly outside takeaways.

Parking signs have been defaced in Grantham streets. (55569996)

Members of the committee stated that the same offences were happening in their towns, across Lincolnshire, with drivers often blocking the road and ignoring traffic regulations. It was reported that in one case a bus company was threatening to stop using a particular route because of obstruction.

Coun Wootten said the AA states that 'No waiting' with double yellow lines means no waiting or parking at anytime, unless you are a Blue Badge holder. These exceptions do not apply if there are two short yellow lines over the kerb edge, which means even Blue Badge Holders must not park.

He said traditional traffic wardens who were under police control had their powers taken away and were replaced by civilian officers. Civilian enforcement officers can only issue tickets in certain circumstances instantly but, regarding delivery drivers, have to observe them for five minutes.

Coun Wootten added: "Quite often vehicles park obstructing the highway causing bottlenecks so I am pleased that my request was supported cross party and will be looked at by the Highways Committee."

He highlighted areas of concern in Grantham around Watergate, High Street, Westgate, Wharf Road, and London Road.

A local concerned resident, who wishes to remain anonymous said ‘Grantham is becoming like the Wild West, where people seem to think that they can park where they want to and the law does not apply to them’

Coun Wootten pointed out that criminal damage has again been caused to parking signs in East Street, Agnes Court and Cambridge Street in Grantham where the county council is seeking residents' views on introducing a residents parking scheme.

Anyone with information on the vandalised parking restriction signs should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or Lincolnshire Parking Services via www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/xfp/form351