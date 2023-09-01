A local councillor has hit back at a TikTokker to showcase the positive side of the town.

District Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind) has posted a TikTok which shows what Grantham has to offer.

This is in response to a TikTok, which has attracted over 10,000 views, posted by TikTokker M.combe07’s where he toured the town and shared several criticisms of the town.

Coun Harrison was “disappointed” and “angry” when he first saw the video.

He added: “I thought about it and realised it’s just a young man chasing likes from people who mostly have not and will not come to Grantham.

“As I said in the response, we have issues as does every town, but his report was totally focused on negatives.”

A screenshot from the beginning of M.combe07's TikTok

In Coun Harrison’s TikTok, he features some of the sights the TikTokker missed, including the town’s “beautiful parks”, such as Wyndham Park and Dysart Park.

The video also highlights some of the town’s well-known buildings, history and hospitality facilities.

He added: “It is important to highlight the positives of Grantham to reignite that unity.

Councillor Tim Harrison.

“I am working hard to revitalise this town, and show the people that in fact they do matter.

“Their opinions, their ideas, their needs.

“I do this because I am a Granthamian, I love this town and the people in it.

“When called upon they never let you down, someone always steps up.

“The new administration at SKDC is working very hard across the district to foster this same ethos.”

The TikTok can be viewed at https://www.tiktok.com/@timbo5555/video/7273544663762570529?_r=1&_t=8fIua8Y84wb&fbclid=IwAR2xJVJN65xIMqFLR0D47Ex-HmcfNOtF0Ul4dDGxVUSf-ZM0168rRMzX4W4.

