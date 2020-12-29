A district councillor hosted a live online singalong on Christmas Eve to raise money for a children’s charity.

Councillor Ian Selby invited his friends to join in with the festive fund-raiser as he played a variety of Christmas favourites, including Silent Night, Away in a Manger and Little Town of Bethlehem, on his keyboard on Facebook.

He first came up with the idea for the musical fund-raiser after learning how to play the piano keyboard earlier this year.

Coun Ian Selby.(43732393)

He said: “From September I learned numerous festive Christmas songs to play live on Facebook on Christmas Eve in aid of the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

“I’d never done anything like this before; it was totally out of my comfort zone and it’s been quite a mental challenge, especially as I’m dyslexic, with learning the melody on one hand and the bass in the other.

“It took me many hours to learn the songs and most of my practice has been undertaken in the early hours of the day, anytime from 5am to 8am as it’s been the best time for me to practice.

“I was so nervous but under the circumstances it went very well.”

Within hours of going live, the councillor had smashed his original target of £50 and has now raised £200.

He added: “I only set a modest target of £50. I didn’t think I was going to make the target and was going to make up the difference, so I’m chuffed that everyone is helping to support this wonderful charity.

“Some of the comments on Facebook have been fabulous.”

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund provides financial help for families with a disabled child, and opportunities for families to enjoy special experiences together.

Over the past 30 years, the charity has given countless grants to families in need of support, to pay for medical equipment, home adaptations, hospital travel costs and more.

The trustees have also organised trips and family fun days to give families a memorable day to remember, and one that caters for their child’s needs every step of the way.

To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ian-selby?