Councillor hosts spud competition in aid of Grantham Journal Children's Fund

A district councillor is challenging the community to grow their own potatoes in aid of a children’s charity.

Councillor Ian Selby has launched the ‘Spud in a Pot’ competition, with all proceeds going to the Grantham Journal Children’s

Fund.

Ian said: “This challenge has an emphasis on fun and not being too serious. All you have to do is purchase one of our ‘special challenge’ potato seeds and plant it in a pot of soil or compost and just wait to see how it grows.”

Ian Selby (45379869)

Participants have got until July to grow their spuds.

Ian added: “There are only around 100 seeds available, so availability will be on a first come basis. The person with the heaviest weight of potatoes from their one seed will be the winner.

“Thank you very much to the sponsors Downtown Garden Centre and to Diane Smith Graphic Design, Sean Selby-Wells for providing the trophy, Roger Selby for donating some planters and to fellow judge Nigel Howitt.”

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, a registered charity, has supported families with disabled children for over 30 years.

The charity relies on fund-raising activities and donations to be able to carry out the work it does.

To enter the competiton, contact Ian by emailing: ianselby63@icloud.com or call 01476 572092.