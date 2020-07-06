Home   News   Article

Councillor issues advice as Grantham play areas and outdoor gyms reopen

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:12, 06 July 2020
 | Updated: 12:13, 06 July 2020

South Kesteven District Council’s outdoor play areas that were closed during the Coronavirus lockdown reopened to the public on Saturday (July 4).

In line with Government guidance for lockdown restrictions to be eased, they are once again open to visitors - but there is advice to follow so they can be used safely.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, SKDC Cabinet Member for Commercial Operations, cut the tape that had been surrounding outdoor gym equipment in Grantham’s Wyndham Park.

