A councillor has described a "truly horrific experience" after being left "stranded" for over 24 hours when his car broke down while holidaying in Hampshire.

Mark Whittington, a councillor for both South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council, has said he was left "stranded" by the RAC for more than a day after his car broke down on the way home from his holiday in the New Forest.

On Friday morning at 8.15am, Coun Whittington's car broke down around two miles after setting off to his Grantham home from a trip away with his wife Mary and two dogs, first ringing the RAC five minutes later to report the issue.