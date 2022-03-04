Home   News   Article

Coun Ian Stokes apologised for using racist expression at South Kesteven District Council meeting

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:02, 04 March 2022
 | Updated: 11:42, 04 March 2022

A councillor who used a racist expression while chairing a public meeting has apologised for 'any offence caused'.

Coun Ian Stokes (Con) used a racist expression while chairing a governance and audit committee meeting at South Kesteven District Council’s chamber on October 20.

Coun Stokes previously claimed he had meant to say “needle in a haystack” rather than an expression referring to a woodpile.

Coun Ian Stokes was chairing a committee meeting of South Kesteven District Council. Image: SKDC / YouTube (52477396)
He was suspended from the Conservative group a short time after the incident and resigned as vice-chairman of the council.

Coun Stokes 'withdrew' and apologised for his comment shortly after the meeting, and following an investigation by the council's monitoring officer a report on his actions was given to full council.

It was decided at a meeting in November that Coun Stokes, who represents a ward near Grantham, should make a further public apology and attend equality and diversity training.

Ian Stokes (52477792)
At a full council meeting yesterday (March 3), he said: "I would like to apologise to full council for the wording I used in a governance and audit committee meeting. The phrase I used was completely unacceptable and I withdrew the remark after the meeting.

"It was said by accident and I'm deeply sorry for any offence caused to anyone in the chamber and the district."

Grantham Politics Maddy Baillie
