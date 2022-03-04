A councillor who used a racist expression while chairing a public meeting has apologised for 'any offence caused'.

Coun Ian Stokes (Con) used a racist expression while chairing a governance and audit committee meeting at South Kesteven District Council’s chamber on October 20.

Coun Stokes previously claimed he had meant to say “needle in a haystack” rather than an expression referring to a woodpile.

Coun Ian Stokes was chairing a committee meeting of South Kesteven District Council. Image: SKDC / YouTube (52477396)

He was suspended from the Conservative group a short time after the incident and resigned as vice-chairman of the council.

Coun Stokes 'withdrew' and apologised for his comment shortly after the meeting, and following an investigation by the council's monitoring officer a report on his actions was given to full council.

It was decided at a meeting in November that Coun Stokes, who represents a ward near Grantham, should make a further public apology and attend equality and diversity training.

At a full council meeting yesterday (March 3), he said: "I would like to apologise to full council for the wording I used in a governance and audit committee meeting. The phrase I used was completely unacceptable and I withdrew the remark after the meeting.

"It was said by accident and I'm deeply sorry for any offence caused to anyone in the chamber and the district."