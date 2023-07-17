A councillor has offered to pay for a woman’s parking ticket which she received while dropping off items at a charity shop.

Diana Ritchie was left “fuming” after she was told she would receive a ticket when she was parked in the road outside Age UK, in Market Place, to donate items.

District Councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind, Belmont) has offered to pay for Diana’s ticket as “compassion goes a long way”.

Outside the Age UK shop in Market Place, Grantham.

Coun Stooke added: “I’m not saying she was right for parking there, but I feel as the lady was already halfway in the shop, I believe that some compassion could have helped as she was helping the charity.

“I wouldn’t do this all of the time, but on this occasion I am happy to offer the payment.”

Elvis Stooke

On behalf of Diana, Ian Ritchie, Diana’s husband said he was “grateful” for Coun Stooke’s offer after his wife was fined on July 6.

Following the previous story, readers shared their views after the Journal first reported on Diana’s frustration over her parking ticket.

Michael Forrest said: “It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, the rules apply.”

Jordan Smith also said that “the law is the law”.