A district councillor has launched an appeal to find the owner of a missing teddy bear in Grantham.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan contacted the Journal after finding the large cuddly toy perched on the public footway on Harrowby Road, off Granville Street, this morning.

She hopes to reunite the brown ted with its owner.

This teddy bear was found on Harrowby Road this morning (Monday). (42436226)

She said: "Can the Journal help us find the owner of this beautiful bear? How did he get there? If he is yours and needs returning we will be happy to deliver him."

If Ted belongs to you, email comment@granthamjournal.oc.uk