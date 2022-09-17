A debate over the cost of Grantham market has led to a councillor quitting her political group.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan says the market is the ‘heart of the town’ and it is vital that it continues to trade – despite comments from a former colleauges.

She has left the newly-formed Alliance SK group after concern from another member that it was losing a “phenomenal amount of money” was reported.

Coun Charmaine Morgan. (5040482)

It follows a move earlier this year which saw Coun Morgan resign from Labour, stating that her views were "increasingly non-compatible" with the party.

Councillor Virginia Moran questioned how long it should continue while making a loss of £84,000, as it did last year.

Councillor Morgan has issued a statement saying she was completely opposed to this, and will now be a Grantham Independent Unaligned councillor.

Grantham market (59151115)

“Since the Middle Ages, our market has been as the heart of our town. It has been a difficult period for all retailers whether on the High Street or in our marketplace,” she said.

“The future of our market should not be judged in the current climate. The market provides a relatively low-cost means of trading for new businesses and those seeking to reduce costs. It attracts visitors to our town.

“A more holistic solution is needed. For many years, I have called upon SKDC to reduce parking charges at the weekend to help our town centre and market. Such consideration is given to Bourne. I support recent SKDC initiatives to draw people to the market.

“Councils are not businesses. We are here to protect and provide public services acting on behalf of our communities. This may mean subsidising valued services at times. Our market is a part of our heritage and worth saving.

“In the case of all of the services and businesses we value, we need to use them. More are likely to come under further financial pressure and scrutiny in the coming months.”

The future of South Kesteven’s markets were debated at a recent meeting of the Culture and Visitor Economy Scrutiny Committee.

Councillor Moran asked: “Why on earth are we paying £84,000 for a market in Grantham? It is basically being subsidised by all the other towns.”

Independent Councillor Paul Fellows said the “these losses aren’t sustainable” and added: “Do we cut it down so it becomes affordable or something more drastic?”

The committee agreed that the promotion of all markets was reviewed immediately.

Grantham market’s deficit fell during the pandemic as staffing levels were cut back, but are now at a three-year high.

By contrast, Bourne market is also £4,000 in the red, while Stamford makes £24,000 in profit.