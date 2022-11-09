A district councillor has resigned following the 'negative experiences' he has experienced over the last three and a half years.

Jan Hansen has stood down from his role as councillor for the Toller ward on South Kesteven District Council.

Mr Hansen says that at times it has been like "banging your head against a brick wall" when trying to get on with his job as a councillor.

Jan Hansen in front of his Folkingham chocolate business. (60536872)

He said: "I can honestly say from personal experience that the journey is an eye-opener and often not very pleasant experience to say the least!"

A by-election will now take place on December 15.

Mr Hansen added: "Personally, as an elected representative for Toller Ward, in the district of South Kesteven during the 2019 elections, I have found that my conscience has been tested to the limit all too often, and more recently, pushed over the limit.

"I am not prepared to compromise my conscience, and do not wish to be associated with these goings-on any longer.

"It has been a positive experience helping local residents with various issues, particularly in dealing with 'red tape' situations in local government. I wish I could say the same regarding my dealings with various tribal politicians!

"I can honestly say that during my three and a half years as a councillor, serving in the public interest was always my number one priority."

Mr Hansen ran Hansen's Chocolate House in Folkingham since 2005 until he closed the business earlier this year. Previously he opened a chocolate business in Stamford more than 35 years ago.

The chocolatier says he is now working on some business ideas although it is unlikely he will open another chocolate business in Lincolnshire.

A spokesman for SKDC said: "We can confirm that Councillor Jan Hansen has resigned as the South Kesteven district councillor for the Toller Ward and that a by-election has been called for December 15.

"Should any complaints be received they are processed under SKDC’s adopted codes of conduct, which are in place for both councillors and officers."