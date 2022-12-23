A councillor has responded to a resubmission of controversial plans to develop a former hotel site.

An application for six homes on the former Shirley Croft Hotel site, in Harrowby Road, has been resubmitted after South Kesteven District Council's planning committee refused a plan for the site earlier this month,despite officers recommending it to be approved.

District councillor Charmaine Morgan, ward member for the site, has called for the resubmission to be returned to committee and that she could see "little difference" between the recent application and the one that was refused.

The Shirley Court Hotel has now been demolished. Courtesy of SKDC planning (57071215)

Coun Morgan said: "My previous objections related to the whole site eg. density, overbearing, noise, loss of privacy for existing residents on Croft Drive and St Vincents Road, risk to trees, inadequate space for parking, lack of garden amenity and lack of waste storage space.

"The new road access will have a significant impact on the quality of life of those on Harrowby Road immediately abutting it.

"I can see little difference in the applications with all of my original material concerns remaining."

The site of the former Shirley Croft Hotel, in Grantham Photo: Google (60276469)

At the meeting which saw the previous plans refused, nearby resident Jim Smith said the proposed development was "too dense", while Mike Lane, another local resident, said that his bungalow was now "dwarfed" by the houses on the site.

Coun Morgan continued: "I am particularly concerned at the loss of privacy for neighbouring residents.

"The developer's tree survey notes trees with damaged roots including horse chestnuts. This is hugely concerning and indicates a failure to adequately protect the trees on site in the past.

"It is not an acceptable reason to remove them, nor is provision of construction access. They are an important part of the character and street scene of Harrowby Road's neighbouring conservation area.

The proposed design of three of the planned homes. Courtesy of SKDC planning (57071209)

"I am keen to see what SK's consultant's comments are in relation to the trees. I was pleased to note they previously supported our concerns."

Matt Hubbard, agent for the applicant, spoke at the SKDC meeting in November, explaining that the previously approved application on the site was "harmful to many of the trees", adding that the proposed development would protect the site's trees.

He said: “Our proposal is far more sympathetic, in terms of design, scale, bulk, massing and in relation to the trees to be retained."

The planning statement that formed part of the resubmitted application said that "it is very tempting for the applicant to appeal" the committee's decision, describing it as "irrational and unreasonable".

The statement continued: "However, the applicant simply cannot afford to lay-off constructional staff whilst an appeal is being determined and, with the development on-going to (former) plots five and six, he needs to gain a valid consent for the overall development of the site, to enable him to keep developing.

"The revised proposal that we are now putting forward should be entirely acceptable in planning terms."

Coun Morgan said: "The new site plan remains so dense it would be impossible to use landscaping and border treatment to address my concerns.

"SKDC must take measures to ensure there is no further work on site until the planning approval has been granted, especially which could impact on the trees or neighbours amenity.

"This application remains contentious. I call for it to be returned to committee for determination and wish to speak at committee in my capacity as a ward councillor."