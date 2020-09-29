A Grantham councillor says he is 'saddened' after being told that bullying and harassment continues in hospitals run by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Councillor Ray Wootten told a virtual meeting of the trust board last week that he had raised complaints about bullying of staff at ULHT and had heard of more cases from staff last week. He asked the board what action was being taken to prevent bullying at work.

Coun Wootten, a member of the health scrutiny committee for Lincolnshire, later told the Journal: "I have raised this with the trust board on several occasions and was expecting the usual reply. Having heard first hand last week bullying was continuing, I was saddened that it continues.

"There is nothing worse than having to go to work with the fear of being bullied and it is the duty of the board to not only send a clear message to those who are doing the bullying but to terminate their employment if found guilty."

Martin Rayson, ULHTdirector of HR, said that there was a zero tolerance approach to bullying and harassment in the trust.

He said: "One of our core values is respect. We are doing a lot of work to embed our values. Our staff charter seeks to help staff understand what we mean by our values and what behaviours we expect and don't expect. We have run a lot of workshops and I think about 1,000 people have attended in the last 12 months.

"Through our staff survey, though, we have been aware that a significant number of staff do experience harassment in the organisation and so we've had a programme where we went out and asked our staff what examples they had."

Mr Rayson said that figures showed that occurrences of bullying and harassment remained above average for the NHS. "Our ambition is for that score to be zero if possible. In those staff survey results for 2019 we did see an increase again in the number of staff from the black and ethnic minority group reporting bullying and harassment and that's a particular concerns for us."

ULHT chief executive Andrew Morgan added: "Bullying has no place in this trust and it is not something that we tolerate. I noted that the higher score was our colleagues reporting harassment and bullying by the public which currently stands at 29.8 per cent of respondents (in a staff survey) reported that last year, so we have some work to do there working with our communities."