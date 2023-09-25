A councillor has praised the progress of a programme to refurbish 152 council properties following “teething problems” at the start.

South Kesteven District Council’s Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee has been updated on the Earlesfield programme.

The programme involves 152 post-war properties on the estate being refurbished after they were found with asbestos in them.

Completed works in an Earlesfield property. Photo: SKDC

Councillor Phil Dilks (Ind, Deeping St James) told the council it was “good news” for the programme “despite some earlier delays”.

He confirmed that 19 properties had been successfully refurbished, which included properties receiving new doors, new kitchen fittings, and new heating systems.

Completed works in an Earlesfield property. Photo: SKDC

Councillor Lee Steptoe (Lab, Grantham Earlesfield), who worked closely with residents affected by the programme, said it had made “very positive” progress.

Coun Steptoe said: “There were teething problems at the start. When I say teething problems, from a personal point of view it was around communications, but lessons were learned and I don’t mean to be patronising in any way when I say that.

“I think lessons were learned very quickly and now it’s an extremely successful project that is really going to positively impact on the quality of life of some of the most disadvantaged deprived members of our community.”

Residents in the properties affected had to move out of their homes and into temporary properties in September 2022.

They were originally told by SKDC that works would take four to six weeks, however many were still left in temporary accommodation past Christmas 2022.