Pictures circulating online showing a sex toy attached to the Margaret Thatcher statue in Grantham are likely fake, a councillor has said.

A large purple prop appeared to be stuck on top of the controversial statue, located on St Peter's Hill.

Online news outlets have reported the images as fact, but they are believed to be digitally altered, according to a councillor.

Pixelated version of image showing sex toy on Grantham Margaret Thatcher statue (believed to be fake) Photo: LDRS (60233101)

It comes days after the slogan ‘Tories Out’ was spray painted on the £300,000 statue.

The pictures have been circulating on social media, with many taking them as fact.

South Kesteven District Council has not responded directly to questions on whether they are believed to be faked.

However, district councillor Richard Cleaver reported on Twitter that the photo is believed to be fake.

The statue of the former Prime Minister, who was born in Grantham, has been a frequent target of vandalism and mockery.

Eggs and paint were thrown at it within weeks of it being installed, and a hammer and sickle was also painted on it.

The statue was funded through private donations, but the council bears the cost of cleaning it up.

Lincolnshire Police are treating the latest graffiti as criminal damage.