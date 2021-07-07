Green-fingered members of the public have helped a district councillor to raise more than £500 for a children’s charity by growing their own potatoes.

Councillor Ian Selby launched the ‘Spud in a Pot’ competition, with all proceeds going to the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

More than 50 participants have had since May to try and grow their own spuds before they are weighed on Sunday, July 25, at Harrowby United Football Ground, Dickens Road, Grantham, from 2pm.

And the spuds weigh in at... (39112183)

The seeds came from Ian’s fund-raiser last year which saw him plant 2,000 spuds.

Ian said: “Thank you very much to the sponsors Rowley’s Commercial Energy Assessments, Downtown Garden Centre and to Harrowby United Football Club, Diane Smith Graphic Design, Sean Selby-Wells for providing the trophy, Roger Selby for donating some planters and to fellow judge Nigel Howitt.”

The owners of the heaviest potato from each category - senior and under 16’s - will each receive a trophy.

Ian is now appealing for raffle prizes to help boost funds further on the day.

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, a registered charity, has supported families with disabled children for over 30 years.

The charity relies on fund-raising activities and donations to be able to carry out the valuable work it does.

If you would like to donate a raffle prize, email ianselby63@icloud.com or call 01476 572092.