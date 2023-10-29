Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind, Grantham St Vincent’s) shares her thoughts on a recent column from MP Gareth Davies last week.

Further to Gareth Davies MPs column in The Journal October 20, 2023, it is striking for two reasons.

Firstly, the Conservatives have been in Government for 13 successive years.

Charmaine Morgan

During that time, whilst continuing to deliver tax cuts for the wealthiest, they have pushed public services and local authority spending to the limit.

The odd extravagant pet project, of which HS2 was one, were exceptions that proved the rule.

Rural areas, like ours, were hit hardest as we witnessed our local services, including roads, transport, street lighting, housing, policing and our health services cut.

At the same time Government development policies have pushed more people into rural areas, putting more pressure on the services available.

Secondly, this week will be the last week of an A&E at Grantham and District Hospital.

On this subject he was silent. Whilst improvements to the A1 are welcome, many more lives, 700 a year, at latest estimate, will be more at risk now the plans to downgrade our A&E to an Urgent Treatment Centre are going ahead. And we aren't alone.

Locally we have also lost Newark and Melton Mowbray A&Es with Scunthorpe now under review too.

Of all of the rural services lost nationally our NHS A&E infrastructure must be the worst affected.

At least 35 A&Es lost or downgraded in over a decade. Silence, Gareth, is simply not good enough.

Charmaine Morgan, district councillor and chair of SOS Grantham Hospital