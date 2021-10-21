A councillor has been suspended from the Conservative Group of South Kesteven District Council after making a racist remark.

Coun Ian Stokes apologised after making the comment while he was chairing a governance and audit committee meeting at South Kesteven District Council's chambers yesterday (Wednesday, October 20).

After the meeting, he apologised and withdrew the remark and the leader of the council Kelham Cooke said it was "right" he had formally apologised.

Coun Ian Stokes

Today, Coun Cooke said that Coun Ian Stokes has been suspended from the Conservative Group, pending an investigation by the Conservative Party and the results of the investigation to be undertaken by the monitoring officer at the council.

Since the news broke yesterday, there have been calls on social media for Coun Stokes to resign.