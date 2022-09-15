A Grantham councillor has spoken about his emotional experience after his visit to London for the Queen's lying-in-state.

Ian Selby, councillor for the Grantham Harrowby ward, travelled to London yesterday (Wednesday, September 14) with the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, and Grantham councillor Ben Green.

They arrived in central London at 10.10am, and queued for around seven hours before going into Westminster Hall.

Councillor Ben Green, Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal and Councillor Ian Selby. Credit: Councillor Graham Jeal (59359295)

Coun Selby said: "It is possibly the most emotional experience of my life. Nobody is allowed to take photographs of the Queen lying in State, and whilst I had no desire to take one, the images I saw are now permanently engraved in my memory.

"Also, I have been fortunate to witness the changing of the guard just as we were about to walk past the Queen’s coffin. It was just a very special moment.

"It was sombre, poignant and deeply respectful.

Councillor Ian Selby placing a white rose at Green Park. (59357289)

Councillor Ben Green and Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal. (59357222)

"I am so pleased that I took the opportunity to go to London to pay my respects to our truly magnificent Queen, who has been a pillar of my life."

As part of his visit, Ian also placed a white rose in Green Park.

Coun Selby added: "I found a nice railing for it. I laid this also on behalf of my parents and the people of the Harrowby Ward."

Councillor Ben Green. (59357109)

Mayor of Grantham Coun Graham Jeal said: "It was a very sombre and solemn occasion. I have been in that hall many times, but it was quite something to be there for the lying-in-state because this was happening for the first time in our lifetime.

"It really felt as if we were there representing those people of Grantham who would like to have made the journey but couldn't for various reasons."

Coun Jeal said he was "struck by how well it was organised."

Flowers placed in memory of the Queen. (59357424)

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal and Councillor Ian Selby. (59357273)

He added: "I was really glad to take the day to go to London. It will be a day that in years to come I can remember and look back on."

Flowers placed in memory of the Queen. (59357566)

The three also visited the Memorial for the Dambusters, and Coun Selby brought a Lincolnshire Flag within him to represent the county.