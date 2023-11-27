A councillor is following up an ongoing issue that has resulted in drivers windows suddenly smashing while travelling along a Grantham road.

There have been several incidents where drivers travelling along Harrowby Lane have experienced their car windows suddenly smashing.

Last week, the Journal reported on Becky Walker, who was left “shook” two weeks ago when she was driving along the road and her back window suddenly smashed.

A Google Streetview of Harrowby Lane.

Over the weekend, Councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind, Belmont) has been contacted by other residents who have experienced the same issue.

Coun Stooke has said he will do “everything in my power” to try and solve the issue.

He said: “I have contacted the neighbourhood policing team and am awaiting a response on the matter.

“Please rest assured as councillor for the Belmont ward, I will do everything in my power as a councillor to get this matter resolved sooner rather than later.

“I do not wish to see anyone visiting the area or living within the constituency have any injuries because of the mindless actions of these individuals.”

Following the Journal’s report on Becky’s incident, other individuals shared how the same had happened to them.

Roy Jones said his window smashed while he was driving near the playing field on Harrowby Lane on Saturday, November 18.

On Facebook, Rachael Parnham said her windscreen had been chipped after travelling along the road.

