A Grantham councillor is organising a charity event to raise money for two local charities.

Councillor Tim Harrison will be hosting the event at Grantham Railway Club on Saturday, September 2, from 7pm.

The event will raise money for the Place2Bee for Men, a men's mental health group run by the BHive Community Hub, and also Freya’s Fight 4 Sight.

Councillor Tim Harrison

Coun Tim Harrison said: “Councillors wanted to try and do something for the town.

“As I volunteer at Place2Bee and the BHive Community Centre, it was an obvious choice as one of the charities.

“Then my friend Gavin Birch raises money for his daughter Freya’s eyesight fight.”

Councillor Elvis Stooke is also helping Coun Harrison in promoting the event.

There will be a disco on the night, an auction and also a buffet.

Tickets cost £15 for the event.

To purchase tickets, contact Councillor Tim Harrison through Autocabs Taxis on Facebook.

If anyone would like to donate auction items, they can contact Councillor Elvis Stooke by email at elvis.stooke@southkesteven.gov.uk.