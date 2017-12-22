Councillor urges public to sign giant Christmas cards for Grantham Hospital

Members of the Grantham public are being invited to express their gratitude to the staff at Grantham Hospital by signing one of two 4ft giant Christmas cards.

Coun Selby and Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital will hand deliver both cards to the hospital on Christmas Eve along with mince pies.

Barry and Lynn Selby signing the cards this morning.

Coun Selby came up with the idea following last weeks announcement not to re-open Grantham A&E overnight.

He said: “I wanted a way to show the staff at Grantham Hospital how much we appreciate and value everything they do for us. I thought that while we were thanking the staff, it would also be an opportunity for the public to tell the ULHT board what they think about the closure.”

Keen to show their support, Print Bureau printed both cards at a reduced rate with Ian Selby and Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital campaign group founder Jody Clark paying the rest.

Roger Franklin was one of the first to sign this morning.

Grantham Journal cartoonist Terry Shelbourne was the first to sign the two cards.

He said: “I was been in Grantham Hospital three times in the past five years and have always received such an excellent service from all the staff. I couldn’t have asked for best. As for the ULHT, well it is disgraceful that they have closed the unit overnight.”

Lynn and Barry Selby were also quick to sign both cards.

Lynn said; “We live in Skillington which is 40 miles from Lincoln Hospital. We simply can’t get there. We need the hospital open especially with more houses being built in the area.

Barry added: “I have been in hospital several times over the past year and the treatment that I have received has been second to none so the cards are a great way to express my thanks.”

Grantham Mayor, Mike Cook will be signing the cards at 11am.