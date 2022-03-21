A district councillor has used a grant to donate £250 each to two local charities.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Lab) shared her South Kesteven District Council Members Grant with Grantham Disabled Children and St Anne's Church Summer School.

The charities, which both work to support local children, received £250 each.

Coun Charmaine Morgan. (5040482)

Coun Morgan said: "Both groups work hard to support local children and need all the help they can get. Last year, I funded the Blind Society Covid-19 Hub telephone line and previously the Foodbank.

"It is hugely disappointing the grant will no longer be available after SK's Conservative Group voted for it to be removed from next years budget.

"I wanted to help Foodbank more this year but was advised it was not possible because they had already received a Community Grant. I will be making a personal donation instead.

"The cost of living crisis means the demand for their services is likely to increase drastically this year."