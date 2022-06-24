A Grantham councillor who had to wait 13 hours in A&E after suffering a stroke has described his ordeal as 'disgraceful'.

Councillor Ray Wootten was told by his doctor he had suffered a stroke after feeling unwell in early May.

He was taken to Lincoln A&E by his wife Linda after they were unable to secure a place for an MRI scan at Grantham. They arrived at Lincoln County Hospital at 3.30pm on May 5 and Coun Wootten was eventually admitted at 4.45am the following day.

Councillor Ray Wootten had to wait 13 hours in A&E after suffering a stroke. (57461171)

Coun Wootten, who represents the St Wulfram's ward in Grantham, had been struggling with his speech, swallowing and keeping his balance so visited his doctor who confirmed he had had a stroke.

Coun Wootten said: "I had to sit there in A&E all that time. It was very busy and I was lucky to get a seat. You don't question it at the time because you rely on the expertise of the NHS.

"I was really happy with the treatment once I was admitted, but obviously not the wait. It was disgraceful. When I told my doctor afterwards he could not believe it."

Coun Wootten said he was told he had suffered a clot on the stem that leads to the brain, causing a blockage. After being admitted on the Friday morning, he remained in hospital to the following Monday.

"It's frightening. I could have been left paralyzed by the stroke. You hear of people suffering strokes and being left only able to blink."

He said he had seen online that in such circumstances the NHS claimed that it would see patients within an hour.

He added: "I tried to be patient in A&E but you don't expect to be kept waiting that long. You grin and bear it. I told Linda to go home.

"I cannot fault the treatment I received on the wards. I would like to thank the staff on the stroke ward for looking after me."

Once admitted, he was given MRI and CT scans and other tests which confirmed he had had a stroke. He then spent two days on a stroke ward and further time in a general ward before being allowed to go home.

Coun Wootten is now attending council meetings again, although has given up his chairmanship of some committees while he recovers. Following his time in hospital.

He said he was considering making a complaint about his wait in A&E to Patients Advice and Liaison Service (PALS).