A councillor who used a racist expression while chairing a public meeting has resigned as vice-chairman of a council.

Councillor Ian Stokes had apologised for words he used while chairing a committee meeting at South Kesteven District Council on October 20.

The councillor, who represents the ward of Peascliffe and Ridgeway near Grantham, was suspended from the Conservative group a short time later.

Coun Breda-Rae Griffin is chairman of SKDC. Coun Ian Stokes has resigned as vice chairman

The vice-chairman of the district council usually becomes chairman of the council the following year - a position currently held by Coun Breda-Rae Griffin (Con - Stamford All Saints).

South Kesteven District Council members will meet on Thursday, November 25. They are due to discuss the position of vice-chairman and the future chairman at that meeting.

Leader of the district council Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick), confirmed Coun Stokes' resignation as vice-chairman this morning (Thursday, November 18), adding that Coun Stokes has also stepped down as chairman of the governance and audit committee, and resigned from all his committee places.

Coun Stokes remains an unaligned Independent councillor.