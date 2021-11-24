Environmental champion Councillor Dr Peter Moseley has been named Councillor of the Year at the 2021 Green Flag Awards in recognition of his “significant contribution” to the South Kesteven District Council’s public parks and green spaces.

Coun Dr Moseley, a member of SKDC for seven years, has has been involved in a series of far-reaching and pioneering projects and initiatives to improve the District’s green credentials, making a positive impact for residents, visitors, the wildlife, flora and fauna.

He was the driving force behind Green Flag status for Wyndham Park and Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham and his more recent work focused on reducing SKDC’s carbon footprint as a response to climate change.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley. (52808061)

Coun Dr Moseley said: “We’ve done a lot of great work in South Kesteven during the past few years with support from hard-working volunteers alongside own parks and environmental staff but to actually win this award is a genuine surprise.

“It might sound a little unlikely for those who know me, but I was speechless when I found out!

“In addition to the Green Flag and parks work, one of the things I am most proud of is securing cross-party agreement on SKDC’s declaration of a climate emergency, a decision which prompted action giving positive results in several key areas.”

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley at the SKDC electric vehicle charging points. (52808064)

While cabinet member for commercial & operations, Coun Dr Moseley's remit included parks, grounds maintenance, refuse collection and street cleansing – as well as being responsible for the Council’s response to climate change, including use of electric vehicles and intelligent street lighting.

Judges were impressed with how Coun Dr Moseley delivered on his promises and is seen as a proactive, hands-on councillor with the trust of his officers.

They heard how he was heavily involved in projects such as improvements to Wyndham, Queen Elizabeth and Dysart parks: SKDC’s Blue Green Corridor project; establishing the grounds maintenance company, EnvironmentSK; increasing the number of trees planted on council-owned land; re-wilding projects across the District; and ensuring environmental commitments were included in the Corporate Plan.