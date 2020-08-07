Planning permission for four ‘emergency accommodation’ flats in Grantham has been granted.

South Kesteven district councillors gave the green light for the construction of one-bedroom council flats at New Lodge, Riverside Walk, in what was the former home of the GravityFM radio station before the building was purchased by the council last year.

A planning committee heard on Wednesday how the flats would be used to temporarily house council tenants waiting to be allocated other council properties.