Councillors approve emergency flats at former radio station in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:56, 07 August 2020

Planning permission for four ‘emergency accommodation’ flats in Grantham has been granted.

South Kesteven district councillors gave the green light for the construction of one-bedroom council flats at New Lodge, Riverside Walk, in what was the former home of the GravityFM radio station before the building was purchased by the council last year.

A planning committee heard on Wednesday how the flats would be used to temporarily house council tenants waiting to be allocated other council properties.

