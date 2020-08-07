Councillors approve emergency flats at former radio station in Grantham
Published: 16:56, 07 August 2020
Planning permission for four ‘emergency accommodation’ flats in Grantham has been granted.
South Kesteven district councillors gave the green light for the construction of one-bedroom council flats at New Lodge, Riverside Walk, in what was the former home of the GravityFM radio station before the building was purchased by the council last year.
A planning committee heard on Wednesday how the flats would be used to temporarily house council tenants waiting to be allocated other council properties.
