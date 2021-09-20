Councillors have given their approval to plans for developments at a business park, which is situated on a former airfield.

At a South Kesteven District Council meeting on Thursday (September 16), councillors heard three separate applications for Roseland Business Park in Long Bennington.

John Rose of Roseland Estates Limited submitted two applications for outside storage, while a separate application was submitted by ES Global to remove an existing portable office building to erect an improved one with a canteen, drying room, toilets, and showers.

The site plan for Roseland Business Park in Long Bennington. Credit: Mike Sibthorp Planning

A representative of Long Bennington Parish Council attended the planning committee meeting to express concerns about traffic surrounding the application for outside storage.

He told councillors that the village often sees a number of HGVs and LGVs passing through to get to the A1 and that the plans could mean an increase in this.

However, he told the committee that parish and district councillor, Paul Wood, helped to facilitate a 'very productive' meeting with developers who pledged that drivers would be tracked to ensure they don't take shortcuts through the village and instead take the A1 route.

The temporary office at Hangar 8 in Long Bennington

Concerns were also raised over lorry drivers spending nights in lay-bys which Michael Sibthorp, the agent, allayed as he said they could look into the site providing overnight parking.

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind - Deeping St James) said: "I congratulate my colleague Paul Wood, the ward member, for calling the meeting. He brought together all parties, the planning officer, the applicant. They seem to have found a medium to the traffic and a way forward. On that basis I will be happy to propose it for approval."

Plans for the land to be used as outside storage, with consideration for the overnight parking options to be looked into, received unanimous approval from the councillors.

The second application for outside storage also received unanimous approval with the same conditions.

Councillors went on to consider the third application, submitted by events company ES Global, to remove the stacked portable office building and toilet block from Hangar 8 and replace it with a new office block, with a canteen, toilets and showers.

The units on the former airfield are occupied by a variety of commercial uses, and former hangers have been utilised with a number of additional structures having been built over time.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Lab - Grantham St Vincent's) questioned the safety of the new building and whether there would be any fire risks but was told by planning officer Chris Brown that 'the modern building is considered to be a vast improvement'.

Coun Morgan also called for more landscaping to provide a better environment for staff while they take breaks, as she described it as an 'incredibly stark' place to work.

She said: "Even the Victorians at the industrial estate in my ward provided landscaping and our airfield had bushes and shrubbery. If the Victorians can do it I don't feel it's an unreasonable request to put some form of greenery."

She proposed for an amendment to include a landscaping condition which was supported by seven people, voted against by five and received one abstention.