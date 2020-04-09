A South Kesteven district councillor's children have built a 'bug hotel' from reused materials.

Councillor Peter Moseley's two children, Oscar and Rosalind, who are 10 and five years old respectively, have kept themselves entertained during the lockdown by constructing the insect shelter.

The activity combines eco-friendly themes of recycling and reusing, while keeping youngsters in the household engaged and happy.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley’s children, Oscar and Rosalind with their bug hotel. (33210420)

Crafted from used materials, including bits of bark and old roof tiles from their home in Rippingale, the project provides a safe place where insects and other small creatures can shelter.

Oscar and Rosalind plan to enter it into a competition to find the best one in the village.

Coun Moseley, who is SKDC's cabinet member for commercial and operations, said: “This is a difficult time for everyone, not least families, and building a bug hotel is just one of the great ideas out there that can help keep youngsters entertained.”

One of the simplest household items children can upcycle, rather than recycle, is the egg carton. Without doing anything to them at all they can be used as trinket holders or seed trays. Alternatively, children can get creative, add a splash of paint and make their own toys.

