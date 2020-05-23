Grantham councillors donate thousands to volunteer groups during lockdown
Published: 13:30, 23 May 2020
County councillors have been given £3,000 from a community fund to award to groups of their choice during the coronavirus crisis.
Councillors representing Grantham wards have chosen a number of local causes to support during the crisis.
Among several grants, Councillor Ray Wootten has awarded £1,000 to the Grantham Community Effort group, (formerly South Lincs Community support group), which is helping many individuals throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Coun Adam Stokes has also awarded £500 to the group, and Coun Linda Wootten has given £300.
