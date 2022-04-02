Councillors held a meeting with the county council leader to voice frustrations over the state of Grantham’s roads.

Lincolnshire County Councillors Ray and Linda Wootten met with leader Councillor Martin Hill on Zoom last week to highlight the issue of potholes in the town and the speed that they are dealt with by the local authority.

Coun Linda Wootten said: “We’re just as frustrated and embarrassed about this because we are county councillors.

The potholes on Dysart Road under the railway bridge before they were repaired. (54228699)

“We also drive cars and we also have to dodge the potholes, so we listened to the residents and the residents want what we wanted and we wanted to highlight this to the executive councillor and Martin Hill as leader.

“It’s taken far too long to address these potholes. We realise there are other towns in the whole of Lincolnshire.

“It’s a wide area and we’ve had a cutback of our funding which really has hit the highways budget hard.”

Linda said that Coun Hill listened to their concerns, with Ray confirming that they had secured a face to face meeting in Grantham with Rowan Smith, the area highways officer to highlight their concerns. This will take place on April 14.

Linda added that the issue was “general all over town, but the Dysart Road one took far too long to be filled in and I personally expected it to be a better fix”.