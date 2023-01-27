Tributes were paid to a former councillor and care worker at a recent district council meeting.

Stephen Hewerdine died earlier this month aged 58, having served for four years as a South Kesteven District Councillor.

A minute silence was held for Stephen at the beginning of yesterday's (Thursday's) full council meeting.

Stephen Hewerdine, who recently passed away, sat at his late mother Doris' piano

Friends and former colleagues paid tribute to Stephen, who was described as "a kind and gentle man".

Councillor Ian Selby (Harrowby Ward) shared some of his memories of Stephen following the minute silence at yesterday's meeting.

He said: “I got on very well with Stephen. He was often seen walking round the Harrowby ward. He walked everywhere. Always with his head down, he was a man on a mission."

Coun Selby recounted a time from a few months ago that Stephen knocked on his door to raise an issue, as he had been offered drugs at seven in the morning.

He continued: “He was most perturbed about this and asked me to raise the issue. Stephen went out of his way to fight the issue of drugs on the streets of Harrowby, so I thank him for that.”

“As councillors we used to have a free Christmas dinner a few years ago. There was a motion that went before full council and Stephen argued against it.

"He put the taxpayers first, saying it was their money that paid for the dinner. He argued against it and I think that was one of the proudest things that he argued for.

"He was quite proud that the taxpayers won the day on that one.

“He was a care worker in the community as well. He certainly got involved and did his bit for the community. I’m very sorry to hear of his passing.

“A big thank you to Stephen Hewerdine for his service to the community.”