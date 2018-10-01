The appointment of a communications guru at South Kesteven District Council has again come under scrutiny.

Labour councillor Phil Dilks raised the issue during last week’s meeting of governance and audit committee.

As officers reported on the audits they have undertaken of several council functions, Coun Dilks noted the council’s Head of Communications “is paid a consultant’s fee every month, which is costing the council £150,000 a year.”

He said: “I think it should be looked at with some urgency. Questions are being raised on that issue. It’s been raised in the public domain.”

Chris Williams, SKDC’s head of internal audit, told the meeting that inquiries would be made.

The councillor’s comments follow the issue being raised in July by Independent councillor Ashley Baxter.

Then, it was reported Adrian Smith of Emulus Communications Limited has worked as Head of Communications for the Conservative-led local authority since June 2017.

Coun Baxter complained of payments being paid to the company exceeding £10,000 a month.

Chief executive Aidan Rave defended the move, saying this allowed SKDC to get “the very best people,” describing Mr Smith as a “critical member of the senior team here at the council.”

Last week, Coun Baxter further raised the issue in correspondence with SKDC’s assistant chief executive Lee Sirdifield.

Based on his response, Coun Baxter says it shows Mr Smith was originally appointed for 20 days and has no formal contract in place or formal job description.

Mr Sirdifield says the council still has a vacancy for Head of Communications and Mr Smith “does not act in a managerial capacity in relation to the communications team.”

He told the councillor: “The council’s requirements from Emulus Communications have changed over a period of time. Whilst a formal contract was not in place, regular reviews have occurred with officers within the authority.

“This has seen the scope of the work and performance be reviewed and the insight from Mr Smith’s strategic advice is being put into practice.

“Throughout the duration of this work, officers have been satisfied with the level of performance gained through this commission.”

Mr Sirdifield added SKDC has no liability for deducting tax and national insurance.