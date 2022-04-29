A committee has voted unanimously in favour of a proposed town council, after reviewing and debating the results of a public consultation.

South Kesteven District Council's Community Governance Review Working Group met today (Friday), to discuss the results of a consultation into whether Grantham should have a town council, with two thirds of respondants in favour of the plan.

A total of 1,472 people living in or around Grantham responded to the survey, with just under 1,000 giving plans their support.

The majority of people said they were in favour of a town council for Grantham when they took part in a consultation. (43763766)

After much debate, the committee resolved to accept the findings of the consultation and voted unanimously in favour of a recommendation that the area in central Grantham currently without a parish council should be represented by a town council.

The motion also recommended that the next stage of consultation should go ahead, with more resources given to democratic services to engage with neighbouring parish councils to sort "anomalies" in the boundaries of the proposed town council.

Despite concerns from some councillors over the turnout for the consultation, around six per cent, a cross-party consensus was eventually reached.

Councillor Lee Steptoe (Lab), made the point that the vast majority of towns similar to Grantham were represented by a town council, and said that it was an issue of "equality".

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted that there seems to be an emerging consensus on a town council for Grantham.

“I have far less fixed views on warding, parishing arrangements. Parish councils should absolutely keep their autonomy in my view, if that’s what they want.

“This is not about party politics, it never has been and every single member has gone about this with that spirit and I think that’s absolutely brilliant. It’s about what’s best for Grantham."

Having a town council for the unparished areas of Grantham was described as "a no brainer" by chair of the committee Coun Graham Jeal (Con), but noted "absurdities" in the border of Grantham that needed to be explored further.

He used an example from his own ward, Grantham St Vincent's, where some residents were in a parish, while their neighbours were not, adding: “There are residents who feel themselves part of Grantham that have to pay extra fees to use the facilities of Grantham".

Coun Mark Whittington (Con) said: “If we’ve agreed that the current unparished bit of Grantham has a town council, which I think we’ve now agreed on, I think the next stage of that consultation should only include those people that are in these bits that are under debate.

"In terms of the grey or border areas, I think the only people who should be consulted are those people who live in those areas and the respective parish council because those are the people who will be affected by the decision."

Coun Kaffy Rice-Oxley (Con) agreed with this and suggested the possibility of a future referendum for those living in the border areas to give a "definitive, democratic answer".

Coun Adam Stokes (Con) brought the motion forward to accept the town council.

He said: “We do need to be mindful that the unparished areas should be, in my opinion, the main focus, but let’s have those conversations as well with the parish councils in the surrounding area and let’s see if we can sort out all of the anomalies that we’ve all mentioned.”

The committee's recommendation and results of the consultation will be discussed when SKDC's full council meets on May 26.